Indian actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges

Indian TV Ashish Kapoor, of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Saraswatichandra’ fame, has been arrested in Pune, in connection with an alleged rape case.

As reported by the Indian media, Ashish Kapoor, 40, was taken into arrest on Tuesday, in a rape case, filed by the victim at the Civil Lines police Station of Delhi last month, accusing him and others of a sexual assault at a house party in the national capital.

The complainant, a Gurugram-based professional, alleged that the actor raped her in a bathroom, during a party, in the second week of August.

According to the details, an FIR was registered against Kapoor on August 11, and the police have been in search since, tracking his movements across multiple locations.

Speaking to a publication, a senior officer revealed, “The team has been looking for him. He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away.”

“He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday,” he confirmed.

The case is currently under investigation, and the police are also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

