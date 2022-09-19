Indian actor commits suicide; leaves a suspicious final note

A young South Indian actor Deepa, best known for her work in Tamil cinema, has committed suicide; she left a suspicious note behind.

As per the reports from India-based media outlets, Tamil actor Powlen Jessica, famously known by her stage name, Deepa, was found hanging from the fan at her apartment in the Virugambakkam area of Chennai, on Sunday morning.

According to the details, Deepa was living alone at her residence. The family got to know about the unfortunate when they tried to reach out to her and failed to do so. The family asked a friend of hers in the city, Prabhakaran, to contact her, who then found out about the incident.

Upon finding her dead at the apartment, Prabhakaran informed the family in Andhra Pradesh, and also Koyambedu police officials, who later shifted her to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered the case and are investigating the matter to find the cause of the suicide.

Moreover, police officials have recovered a final note at the suicide spot and believe Deepa committed suicide due to trouble in her love life.

Reports suggest that Deepa fell in love with someone, who didn’t accept her and hence she decided to end her life. She noted in her diary that she does not ‘like life’ and will ‘end’ it, as there is no one to support her.

Without naming a person in the letter, the actor wrote that she would love the said person for the rest of her life.

Deepa, 29, was a budding actor in Kollywood (Tamil film industry). She made her debut in ‘Vaithaa’.

