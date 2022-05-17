 Indian actor dies at 21 after plastic surgery goes wrong

Indian TV actor Chethana Raj died at a private hospital in Bengaluru after fat-removal plastic surgery goes wrong.

As per the reports, 21-year-old Chethana Raj underwent cosmetic surgery for removing extra fat, at a private hospital located in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru, India. The family of the deceased has alleged negligence from ‘Dr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre’ – where she underwent the procedure – as the cause of the death.

Speaking to a local media outlet, an uncle of Chethana stated, “He is my younger brother’s daughter and she was acting in Kannada TV serials. Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat.”

“She went to Shetty hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU and the surgery was done.”

Chethana reportedly had undergone the procedure on Monday, May 16, after which she had difficulty in breathing. Reports from Indian media portals suggest that the ‘fluid had accumulated in her lungs, causing her to become breathless’.

Furthermore, there was no ICU available at the cosmetic hospital where she got operated, and thus was rushed to Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, where doctors declared her dead.

Doctors at the hospital said ‘Chethana had suffered a cardiac arrest and was unresponsive at arrival’. They initiated CPR immediately and tried approximately for 45 minutes to revive her but failed.

