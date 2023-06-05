Indian actor Kollam Sudhi dies at 39

Indian Malayalam actor, Kollam Sudhi passed away on Monday, following a tragic car accident.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, cine artist and Television personality, Kollam Sudhi died at the age of 39, after meeting with an accident in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the details, Sudhi was travelling with fellow actors Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh, when their car collided with a truck near Kaipamangalam village of Thrissur, Kerala, around 4.30 am.

“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” the report quoted the police officials.

Shocked by the untimely demise of the actor, several of his industry colleagues turned to social media to pay their tributes to the late fellow. Moreover, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed condolence over the death of Sudhi.

Apart from his work in Television and cinema, Kollam Sudhi had also proved himself as a fine mimicry artist, who garnered acclaim for his imitation of actor Jagadeesh.

He made his acting debut in 2015 with ‘Kanthari’ and went on to feature in a number of shows and films, and also appeared as a guest performer in numerous comedy show.