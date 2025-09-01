Indian actor dies at 38 after battling cancer

Indian television actor Priya Marathe, known best for her negative role in the hit serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, has died aged 38, after battling cancer for years.

As reported by the Indian media, Marathi film and TV actor Priya Marathe, who has starred in several superhit serials, including ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, at around 4 a.m., at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

According to her family, Marathe was battling cancer for more than two years, but continued to work intermittently during her treatment.

Her cousin brother, actor Subodh Bhave, confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute to Marathe. He also shared that her cancer had relapsed last year, when they shot together for her final project, Marathi serial ‘Tu Bhetashi Navyane’.

“Cancer didn’t leave her back,” Bhave wrote. “My sister was a fighter, but finally her strength fell short.”

Marathe is survived by her husband, Shantanu Moghe, son of Marathi cinema veteran Shrikant Moghe, whom she had married in April 2012.

