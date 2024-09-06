Indian actress Arti Singh’s comment on Momina Iqbal goes viral

Indian actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Arti Singh’s heartfelt message for Pakistani showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal went viral on social media.

Singh took to Instagram Stories to share a still of the Pakistan actress from ARY Digital drama “Teray Janay Kay Baad,” and praised her for her acting performance.

Mentioning Momina Iqbal, Arti Singh said that she looked gorgeous in the drama.

“STARTING TO WATCH (heart emoji) U LOOK SO PRETTY,” she wrote.

Resharing her post, the ‘Teray Janay Kay Baad’ actress expressed gratitude to the Indian actress for liking the show and her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Rasool (@allpakshowbizstarz)

“So sweet of you. Hugs,” Momina Iqbal wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Apart from her appearance in ‘Teray Janay Kay Baad’, Iqbal received acclaim for her portrayal of Falak in the drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

She also played a pivotal role in the superhit drama ‘Samjhota’.

‘Teray Janay Kay Baad’ was Momina Iqbal’s first role since she lost her father in June this year.

On June 20, the Pakistan actress took to Instagram stories to announce that her father breathed his last in the early hours.

Momina Iqbal took to her Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing. In the text story, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor penned, “I am deeply saddened to inform you all that my father has passed away.”

Several social users including showbiz celebrities extended their condolences to the grieving family via the posts on multiple media outlets.