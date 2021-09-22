Indian actress, friend killed in road accident

An Indian actress Ishwari Deshpande and her friend Shubham Dadge got killed when their car fell into a creek in Goa.

According to local media reports, they were travelling when the tragedy occurred at Bagga Creek. They were spending a holiday there and were looking to get engaged in October.

Inspector Suraj Gawas informed that the initial investigation has suggested that the road accident happened due to their car going out of the driver’s control.

“After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7:00 am, he said as quoted in the report. “They managed to take out the car and the dead bodies of the two.”

The duo lost their lives by drowning. They could not get out of the vehicle as it was centrally locked.

The incident left the family and friends of Ishwari Deshpande shocked. Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after the initial investigation was completed.

The actress has worked in a Hindi and Marathi film project. She made her film debut in Sunil Chauthmal’s-directed Marathi film Premache Side Effects.

She has at least 115,000 Instagram followers.