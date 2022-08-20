‘Pushpa’ actor Samantha Prabhu slapped a fan

Indian actress Samantha Prabhu is in the news again as rumours of her slapping a fan during a promotional are making rounds.

A report by an Indian news agency stated that Samantha Prabhu, seen in superhit South Indian film Pushpa, got irked when the security guards and bouncers could not control the fans several years ago. A fan pulled her in the commotion. She responded with a slap across his face.

The actor, known for her work in Sandalwood industry, screamed at many more boys before storming out of the venue in irritated fashion.

It is pertinent that celebrities have had physical altercations with fans and media persons in the past.

Earlier, a clip of a fan grabbing celebrity Akshay Kumar by the head went viral. The short clip showed a fan sees the actor making his way out among a big crowd when an over-enthusiastic fan jumped in.

Akshay Kumar can be seen in a pleasant mood in the viral video with a smile on his face while he shook hands with the fans, however, was taken aback when a crazy fan tried to grab him by the head to click a photo.

This move left the celeb upset as he can be seen voicing some words to the man while removing his hand.

