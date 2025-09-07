Indian-made anti-tank mines recovered in Zafarwal

NAROWAL: Authorities in Zafarwal Tehsil recovered five Indian-manufactured anti-tank mines from different locations along the seasonal stream known as Nala Dek, ARY News reported.

The residents in the flood-affected areas discovered the Indian anti-tank mines and promptly alerted law enforcement authorities.

The police instantly called in the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), which – jointly with Civil Defence teams – successfully defused all five mines.

According to BDS officials, the Indian anti-tank mines are believed to have floated into the Pakistani region via floodwaters released from across the border.

This situation has raised widespread concerns about the possibility of more unexploded bombs in the area, especially during the monsoon season when strong water currents could move these dangerous materials downstream into Pakistan.

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and report anything unusual right away. The Bomb Disposal Squad is staying alert to keep everyone safe.

This incident has not occurred first time. Similar Indian anti-tank mines were previously recovered from the same area of Zafarwal, indicating the need for critical monitoring of the border area during natural disasters.

Earlier, India released additional water into the Sutlej River, raising concerns of another major flood surge in Pakistan.

India has been continuously violating the Indus Waters Treaty by releasing water into Pakistani rivers.

Due to what has been described as India’s “water aggression,” authorities fear a new wave of flooding in the river.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of the Harike and Ferozepur barrages.

According to reports, the Indian High Commissioner officially informed Islamabad about the flood alert.