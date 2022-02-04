Indian army chief’s claim about LoC ceasefire ‘misleading’: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday dismissed Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane’s claim about the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire as “clearly misleading”.

“Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength,is clearly misleading,” the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said in a statement.

He stated in clear terms that the ceasefire was agreed only due to Pakistan’s concerns about the safety of the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the frontier.

“No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness,” he said.

In a major development for peace in the region last year in Feb, Pakistan and India agreed to strict adherence to the 2003 ceasefire along the LoC and other border sectors.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India contacted and discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the ISPR had said in a statement on Feb 25, 2021.

The military’s media wing said the two sides reiterated strict implementation of the ceasefire agreements at the LoC and other border sectors from the midnight of February 24 and 25.

