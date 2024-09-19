Indian army officer hails Pakistani peacekeepers’ professionalism

RAWALPINDI: The professionalism of Pakistan Peacekeeping Contingent has been acknowledged by an Indian Army officer Lieutenant General S Mohan serving as a Force Commander United Mission in South Sudan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“Pakistani Blue Helmets (Peacekeepers) have undertaken daunting engineers’ tasks in complex and challenging operational environment to ensure protection of civilians which has always remained their top priority. The Pakistani contingent worked day & night and protected over 250,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the worst flood effected areas of South Sudan,” the military’s media wing said read

The ISPR said that in the line with mandate assigned by the United Nations Security Council, “the Pakistani Peacekeepers are performing their duties for maintenance of peace and security in South Sudan”.

The statement read that the acknowledgment was made in the form of a letter to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir; in which the Indian General Officer commended the professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the Pakistani Peacekeepers.

“Moreover, the Indian General Officer specially acknowledged the role played by Brigadier Shafqat Iqbal as Sector Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Shahbaz Aslam as Commanding Officer. The Force Commander’s recognition serves as a testament to the Pakistani Army’s reputation as a reliable and capable partner in international peacekeeping efforts,” the ISPR said.

Pakistani female peacekeepers recognised for professionalism

Meanwhile, to Pakistani female peacekeepers – Major Sania Safdar (served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus) and Major Komal Masood (served in Central African Republic) have been recognised for their outstanding performance and commitment to promoting the ideals of the United Nations and awarded with Gender Advocacy Award by Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, UNHQ, New York.

While serving in international environment, both officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and made significant contribution to the Mission’s peace and stability efforts especially with regards to advancing women’s meaningful participation in peacekeeping operations.

“Their profound role in peacekeeping have been acknowledged by respective Mission Force Commanders,” another ISPR statement said.

The ISPR said that Pakistan remains committed to play a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize the ideals of global peace and security through active support in UN Peacekeeping Missions.