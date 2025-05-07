‘Shame on you’: Mahira Khan slams India after attacks on Pakistan

After last night’s missile attack on Pakistan’s civilian areas, Pakistani film star Mahira Khan took a firm stand against India, calling out its aggression and war-mongering rhetoric.

Mahira Khan turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, following India’s missile attack on six different locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 26 civilians and significant casualties, calling out the silence of the country’s powerful voices against genocide and war crimes.

“I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated to say what I have to. I have a voice and I CAN use it,” she noted.

“We speak up when there are injustices in our own land, we condemn violence wherever it happens, even when my country, Pakistan, is instantly blamed without ANY evidence,” Khan continued. “India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years. Have seen and experienced it with my own eyes.”

“Your media fans the flames of division. Your most powerful voices remain silent in the face of genocide and war crimes – silenced not by law but by Fear! And in that fear, you claim victory. But to me, that silence is your greatest defeat,” she noted and slammed, “You attack cities, in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.”

Further expressing her love for her country, Pakistan, Khan concluded, “May we do the right thing. May we never stoop to that level, even after this heinous provocation. May peace prevail. Ameen.”

Thousands of her followers, including fellow celebrities, rallied behind Khan and hailed the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star for her firm stance against India,, after the latest attacks.

