Indian-bound plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: India-bound Oman Airlines flight on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the flight was going to Kerala from Muscat, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team shifted the passenger to hospital in Karachi.

Earlier, a plane with Turkish Foreign Minister (FM) Hakan Fidan and his delegation on board made an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

According to sources within the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the plane was heading to Ankara, Turkiye, and was running out of fuel.

The plane’s captain contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested for an emergency landing and refueling. The PCCA granted the permission as the plane landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 4:55 pm.