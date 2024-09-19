Indian choreographer arrested in colleague’s sexual assault case

Award-winning Indian choreographer Jani Master has been arrested in a sexual assault case after an ex-colleague accused him of harassment over the years.

As reported by Indian media outlets, police filed a zero FIR (First Information Repor) against Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, popularly known for his work in ‘Stree 2’, ‘Jailer’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Pushpa’ among others, after his 21-year-old ex-colleague accused him of sexual assault over the years, even when she was a minor.

In her complaint at the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad, which was later transferred to Narsingi police, for further investigation, the victim alleged that the choreographer subjected her to sexual assault multiple times, during the outdoor shoots in Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as at her home in Narsingi.

Moreover, the complainant also accused the choreographer of mental harassment during shoots and rehearsals and alleged that he threatened her with physical violence if filed a complaint.

Upon her complaint, the choreographer was booked under multiple sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), as well as clauses (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

It was previously reported that the four Special Operation Teams (SOT) were on the lookout for the accused, who was absconding in the cases.

However, as per the latest development, the officials have arrested the accused in Bengaluru, and are trying to bring him to Hyderabad, to be produced before court on Friday.