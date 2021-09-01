This company announced a holiday for watching Money Heist Season 5

An information technology company in India is giving a full day off to its workers to watch Netflix show Money Heist’s Season 5.

The widely anticipated season of the action-thriller web show releases on September 3 on Netflix.

The notice, issued by Verve Logic’s Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Jain, calls it a “Netflix & Chill Holiday”.

“So Grab the Popcorn, Freeze On Your Couch and Be Prepared to Wave a Final Bye to Our Most Loved Professor & the Entire Caste,” the official statement read.

He said that his workers needed a break due to the amazing spirit they showed and helped the company in dark times.

It ends with “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao” – a song which is one of the show’s theme.

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia– Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai"❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

The trailer of Money Heist Season 5 shows the Professor’s gang going on an all out war against the military.

The show will continue following the events that took place in the fourth season.