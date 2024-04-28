Indian cricket should not give Hardik Pandya the priority they have given him so far: Irfan Pathan

The commentator and cricket expert, Irfan Pathan, said on Star Sports Press Room show “Ticket to World Cup” that the Indian team should not rely on Hardik Pandya.

Expressing his views, Irfan Pathan, emphasized that Indian cricket should refrain from overly prioritizing Hardik Pandya, especially considering the team’s lack of World Cup victories.

He suggested that Pandya has yet to make a significant impact at the international level despite being considered a primary all-rounder.

Pathan urged Indian cricket to focus on the team game rather than favoring individuals, drawing a comparison to Australia’s team-centric approach.

“We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances,” Pathan said.

Concerning the T20 World Cup, Pathan highlighted potential issues with India’s finishing and fast bowling departments. He expressed worry about the lack of consistent performances from potential finishers like Ravindra Jadeja and the seam bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth weighed in on the selection of a bowling all-rounder for the World Cup team, suggesting that both Jadeja and Axar Patel would be crucial assets for Indian team. While Jadeja’s experience and match-winning ability favor him for the starting lineup, Axar Patel’s skills also make him a valuable option.

Another commentator and cricket expert, Tom Moody, discussed the dilemma between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as fast bowling all-rounders.

Moody acknowledged Pandya’s potential and ability to balance the team but noted concerns about his fitness and consistency. He suggested considering Dube as a slightly riskier option but highlighted the importance of Pandya’s role in maintaining the team’s balance.