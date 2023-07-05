Indian cricketer, son escape unhurt in car accident

MEERUT: Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son survived a major car accident when his car collided with a trailer truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city.

According to Indian media, the former medium-pacer was coming from Pandav Nagar in his car with his son when the incident took place.

The former pacer’s car – a Land Rover Defender – was hit by a speeding truck, damaging his vehicle heavily. Meanwhile, Parveen and his son miraculously escaped unhurt.

Local authorities, specifically the Civil Lines police, promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the truck driver.

The 36-year-old Kumar, who played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, told Indian news agency that he and his son are doing fine.

“It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9.30 pm,” Kumar added.

The accident brought back the memories of Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishab Pant’s horrific car crash last year.

In December last year, Pant had a miraculous escape when he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His luxury car had crashed into the road divider and caught fire, leaving him with severe injuries.