India’s defence attache blames political leadership for fighter jet losses to Pakistan

JAKARTA: India’s defence attaché, Captain Shiv Kumar, has blamed country’s political leadership for the loss of several fighter jets during last month’s aerial clash with Pakistan.

The confrontation followed a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 people were killed in Pahalgam. In response, India launched a large-scale aerial ‘Operation Sindoor’ involving drone strikes and air raids on Pakistani territory. Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq. During these operations, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said it shot down at least six Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft.

While the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not officially acknowledged the losses, several Indian military officials have privately admitted the setback.

Recently, Captain Shiv Kumar, India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, publicly acknowledged the losses during a seminar in Jakarta.

According to Indian media outlet ‘The Wire’, Shiv Kumar stated that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on the night of May 7, 2025 during its targeting of Pakistan “only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment or their air defenses”.

The seminar on ‘Analysis of the Pakistan–India Air Battle and Indonesia’s Anticipatory Strategies from the Perspective of Air Power’ was organised on June 10 by Universitas Dirgantara Marsekal Suryadarma in Indonesia.

In a 35-minute presentation made at the seminar, Captain Shiv Kumar conceded that “I do agree we did lose some aircraft.”

The revelation has sparked internal outrage in India over political-military coordination and the strategic choices made during high-stakes conflicts.

Earlier, for the first time, the Indian military has confirmed the loss of fighter jets during recent clashes with Pakistan on May 10.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, acknowledged the losses but declined to specify the number of aircraft downed.

“What is important is not the number of jets that were downed, but why they were downed,” General Chauhan said. “Understanding the mistakes that led to the losses, correcting them, and ensuring they are not repeated — that is what matters.”

He emphasized that the Indian Air Force quickly learned from the tactical errors made during the conflict.