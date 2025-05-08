12 Indian drones neutralized at multiple locations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military spokesman on Thursday said that 12 Indian drones were neutralized at multiple locations across the country, adding that one civilian was martyred and one injured.

Four Pakistani troops were wounded in Indian drone attacks across the country, DG ISPR said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“Last night, India showed another act of aggression by sending drones to multiple locations,” Pakistan’s military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

India’s drones attacked Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

“A civilian man was martyred and another injured in Sindh’s Miano area”.

“Four Pakistan Army troops were injured and military installations sustained minor damage.”

Chaudhry said that the “operation continues, and the army is neutralizing them as we speak”.

Crowds gathered at dawn in locations across Punjab and Sindh to gaze at the debris of the drones strewn across the ground.

It comes a day after the worst violence between Pakistan and India in two decades.

The Civil Aviation Authority said airports in the country’s three major cities — Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore — were closed until 6:00 pm.