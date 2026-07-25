Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has finally resigned on Saturday after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak.

Just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and Indian government, the politician rushed to his X account to announce that he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a lengthy statement, Pradhan admitted that he took the decision keeping the future of students in mind.

“I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation,” he wrote.

The former minister further added, “The future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.”

The move marks significant development in ongoing political unrest in neighboring country as Pradhan’s resignation was the main demand of the protesters camping at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for over a month.