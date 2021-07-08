Indian forces martyr four Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops during cordon and search operations killed two youth each in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Following encounters, internet services have been snapped in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.

Read more: India’s illegal actions cannot change status of occupied Kashmir: FO

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman, Dr Umair Ahmed, and General Secretary Dr Musaib Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the killings of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops on daily basis.

They deplored the criminal silence maintained by the world community on the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris by India. They paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by the troops in different areas of the occupied territory.