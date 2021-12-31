Indian forces martyr three more youth in IIOJK, toll jumps to six

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday, raising the number of slain youth to six since last night.

The troops martyred the three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the Veerinag area of the district. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement and Kashmir Tehreek–e-Khawateen in their statements issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

They said that India had turned IIOJK into a killing field and empowered its forces’ personnel under draconian laws to do whatever they wish for medals and promotions.

They urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the systematic genocide of the Kashmiri people being carried out by India in the occupied territory.

