Indian forces martyred two more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In a fresh act of state terrorism, Indian forces have martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to details, the youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian troops in the Pulwama district. The operation was going on till last reports came in, the state-news agency reported.

The Indian forces have also launched operations in surrounding areas of the Pulwama district. The troops broke into houses and insulted women, the news agency reported.

Earlier this month, an Indian court sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom.

Special Judge of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA), Praveen Singh, officially convicted Yasin Malik on May 19. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced for allegedly providing financial assistance to terrorists.

Yasin took to the rostrum amid the hearing and said that he was a law-abiding citizen and has spent his life according to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. Why did several Indian Prime Ministers meet me if I was a terrorist, why I was given an Indian passport? he asked.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists and lodged them in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

