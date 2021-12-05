Indian forces shoot dead 14 civilians in Nagaland

More than a dozen tribal civilians including who set army vehicles on fire have been killed by soldiers in India’s remote north-east region along the border with Myanmar.

The incident took place in and around Oting village in Mon district, during a counterinsurgency operation conducted by members of the Assam Rifles, a part of Indian security forces deployed in the state, said a senior police official based in Nagaland.

An army officer said the soldiers fired at a truck, killing six people, after receiving intelligence about a movement of insurgents in the area. As a result, villagers reacted strong and burnt two army vehicles. The soldiers fired at them, killing seven more people, the officer added. One soldier was also killed in the action.

Nagaland state’s top elected official, Neiphiu Rio, ordered a probe into the killings, which occurred on Saturday: “The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting is highly condemnable.”

India’s home minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the “unfortunate incident” and said the state government would investigate the killings.

