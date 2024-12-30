Indian groom cancels wedding over delay in food in Baraat

LUCKNOW: The lust for food and the ego of a groom devoured the happiness of the bride in India when he called off the wedding just for the delay in serving the food in baraat.

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh took an ugly turn when the groom called off the ceremony due to a delay in serving rotis.

The incident occurred in Chandauli area and the groom along with his relatives, left the bride at the venue and returned home. In a surprising twist, the groom married his cousin the very next day.

The bride’s family reported the incident to the police, seeking justice and claiming that they had given the groom’s family Rs1.5 lakh just hours before the wedding.

The bride alleged that the groom and his family abused and assaulted her parents before leaving the venue.

The groom’s actions were reportedly triggered by a delay in serving rotis, which led to teasing by his friends.

The bride’s family suffered a significant financial loss of Rs7 lakh, as they had hosted around 200 guests from the groom’s side.

A police complaint was filed after the bride’s family learned about the groom’s marriage to another woman.

But there also have been some incidents when brides cancelled their weddings.

Earlier, a bride called off the wedding with her would-be husband after he failed to recite the table of two.

Read More: Bride cancels wedding as groom fails to recite table of two

Reports said that the family of the groom had lied to the girl’s family about his education before the marriage in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, the suspicious bride revealed the truth about the groom’s educational background in an interesting method.