VIRAL: Bride cancels wedding as groom fails to recite table of two

A bride called off the wedding with her would-be husband after he failed to recite the table of two.

Reports said that the family of the groom had lied to the girl’s family about his education before the marriage in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, the suspicious bride revealed the truth about the groom’s educational background in an interesting method.

As the groom and his family arrived at the bride’s house with baraat, the bride demanded the groom to recite the table of two before she tied the knot.

The groom had no answer to the bride’s demand as it was revealed that he was unable to recite the table of two.

Resultantly, the bride called off the wedding.

Reports said that the case was from 2021 and recently resurfaced on the internet after the clipping of the news was shared on Instagram.

The post gained a lot of attention among social media users as some used it for humor while others urged to come clean with future partners.

Reacting to the post, one user inquired that who had learned the table of two after the case was reported.

Another said that all the boys will come to their weddings only after learning the table of two.

One user showed concern as according to him, he did not remember the table.