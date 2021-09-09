Indian hackers attacked FBR data centre, Shaukat Tarin tells Senate body

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister on Thursday disclosed to a Senate body about a cyber attack that brought down the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) data centre, ARY News reported.

In a hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, Shaukat Tarin said that the FBR system was hacked for seven days by a group of Indian hackers.

Finance Minister said that the Indian cyber attackers had also hacked the FBR’s data centre in year 2019. “Those needed to be punished for hacking of the system have already been punished,” the minister said.

“The IT system of the FBR being upgraded to counter any future attack,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the cyber attack on Pakistan’s largest data centre run by the FBR, took place on August 14- the independence day of the country.

The FBR submitted a report on the cyber attack based on technical inputs and initial findings to the finance minister.

The hackers managed to bringing down all the official websites operated by the tax machinery.