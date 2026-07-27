Indian Idol 16 conqueror Jyotirmayee Nayak opens up on her historic victory and future plans

Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak has been officially crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16, securing the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh. The 24-year-old artist from Bhubaneswar made history by becoming the first contestant from Odisha to ever win the Indian Idol title.

Nayak sealed her victory during the grand finale after a show-stopping rendition of “Saiyaan O Saiyaan,” surpassing fellow finalists Tanishk Shukla (first runner-up), Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, and Suhail Sufi.

Manifesting the Win and Overcoming Obstacles

Reflecting on her 10-month journey on the show, Nayak revealed that she had been mentally preparing for this milestone long before stepping onto the finale stage. She shared that she kept an image of the Indian Idol trophy as her phone wallpaper as a daily reminder of her ultimate goal.

The competition wasn’t without setbacks, however. Early in the season, a severe throat infection nearly ended her run:

“There was a day during the show where my throat was really bad. I was scared that I couldn’t sing and that my journey could end right there. But that challenge made me take a chance, and that chance changed everything. It helped me find a whole new tone in my voice.”

Nayak also expressed deep gratitude toward judge Shreya Ghoshal, noting that meeting and performing in front of Ghoshal was her primary dream when entering auditions.

From Cancer Music Therapist to Playback Dreams

Before rising to national fame, Nayak worked as a professional music therapist in Odisha, using vocal performances to help comfort and heal cancer patients during treatment. She credits the blessings and encouragement of those patients as the driving force behind her decision to audition for the show.

Having previously performed regional songs and devotional music in the Odia music industry, Nayak now plans to move into Bollywood playback singing, expressing a desire to lend her voice to leading actors such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.