Indian influencer under fire for faking dark skin

An Indian Instagram influencer received backlash from netizens after she darkened her skin and pretended to be a roadside vendor.

A social media influencer named Ansha Mohan from the Southwestern state of Karnataka, India is being slammed by social users after she shared a series of videos on her handle, with a darkened face.

 

In the video series, now circulating across the internet, Mohan is seen in dark-coloured base makeup on her face and dressed up as a street vendor to sell roses across the streets of Bangalore. Apparently, the digital creator did so to give a peek into the life of economically backward people.

 

However, the idea of the content did not go down well with the social users, who criticized Mohan for exploiting the financial status of a certain class, just to gain a few views and likes on her page.

 

A social user called out Mohan for ‘painting’ herself dark to earn ‘clout and money’ rather than getting a person who actually has a certain skin tone and does that job for a living.

 

Another slammed the Indian influencer for ‘grossly using’ a powerful tool like photography, and being ‘insensitive’ about the hardships of someone’s life.

Have a look at some of the reactions on the videos.

