Indian journo reveals how ‘Modi’ is choking press freedom, democracy

An Indian journalist has exposed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is choking the freedom of the press and democracy in India.

According to an article by Indian journalist Somdeep Sen, published in AlJazeera, the journo revealed how the big business tycoons of India, who are ‘friends’ of Modi are suppressing the freedom of media.

Indian journalist, Ravish Kumar, had been a popular voice on New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) for a quarter of a century and is known for his fearless, hard-hitting reporting and willingness to take on those in power, resigned from NDTC after it was taken over by Gautam Adani

Kumar’s former news outlets had been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The Indian journo said the world’s third richest man, Gautam Adani bought NDTV, one of the critics of Modi government in India.

Adani is considered close to Modi, who used the tycoon’s aircraft for campaigning ahead of the 2014 national election. Since 2014, when Modi came to power, Adani’s wealth has jumped from $7bn to $110bn.

According to the article, Kumar said: “How can a channel, bought by a corporat[ion] whose success is seen to be linked to contracts granted by the government, now criticize the government? It was clear to me I had to quit.”

Ravish Kumar coined a term that captures this unholy mix of news, money and politics: Godi media. “Godi” means lap. Godi media refers to the lapdog nature of the many pro-establishment mouthpieces that the Modi years have birthed.

The article highlighted that suppressing the freedom of the press has now become a global problem.

Comments