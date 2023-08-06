Indian man marries Pakistani woman online with all rituals

Another cross-border marriage story has come to the fore of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman after, the love stories of Sachin-Seema Haider and Anju-Nasrullah created a lot of buzz on social media.

A bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur tied the knot online after the woman failed to obtain an Indian visa on time.

The special online Nikah took place on Wednesday in Jodhpur. All the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually and a Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: “Qabool Hai”.

Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena. The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online.

In this unique wedding, Arbaaz and Ameena’s family members performed online rituals. Both families were connected through video conference.

The groom’s father, Mohammad Afzal, said that the bride from Pakistan will soon visit Jodhpur. “The girls there and their families also want to get married in Jodhpur. We also have relatives there. Now, we will prepare for visa.