Indian media is known for its screaming and drama. The loud noises they make and the table tapping alongside fake news propaganda is what define Indian news.

They never back down from their storytelling and they are currently unhappy about Pakistan’s role in the ceasefire between Iran and the USA.

Indian media did what they do best once again as they invited an ex US Diplomat Jefrrey Gunter in Indian Journalist MADHAVDAS G program for analysis and tried to frame Pakistan as a difficult nation with poor security.

The US diplomat got extremely frustrated and schooled the Indian anchor for his childish antics.

The US diplomat Jeffrey said that the Indian media is like school children. They are not worried about expensive gasoline or innocent lives, and all they care about are petty issues.

If the media keeps acting like school children, they will be punished and made to stand in a corner for 30 minutes.

This is what the diplomat said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇰 Pakistan Intel Updates | Zayed (@zayed_2628)

Frustration spread across India as Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between the USA and Iran, subsequently hosting both nations in Islamabad for a historic summit to end the conflict for good.

Delegations from the US and Iran have arrived in Pakistan.