Indian media’s disingenuous reporting on DG IAEA’s comments

In response to a query regarding Indian media reports quoting the Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the firing of BrahMos nuclear-capable missile into Pakistan’s territory from India on 9 March 2022 was not a cause for any specific concern for the IAEA, the Spokesperson stated the following:

The report is a disingenuous attempt by the Indian state-sponsored media to absolve India of its irresponsible nuclear behaviour by directing this question at the Director General of the IAEA.

The available transcripts show that DG IAEA responded in negatively when asked whether the IAEA had sought information from the Indian government on the incident. It should have been qualified by stating that IAEA has no mandate on such matters.

The Director General’s response cannot be purposely misinterpreted to trivialize the incident of a nuclear-capable BrahMos missile fire with grave implications for regional and global security.

The incident has raised several questions about India’s conduct as a nuclear State including, whether it was actually an accident. India also needs to answer questions about the underlying intentions, technical features and reliability of the missile system, safety, security and nuclear command and control protocols, and the presence of rogue elements in the Indian military.

India needs to explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking that are more relevant to the IAEA mandate. It was expected to report these nuclear security-related incidents under the IAEA Incidents and Trafficking Database.

Also Read: Indian state failed to protect Muslims amid Hindutva mobs: MOFA

These critical questions, which remain unanswered, should continue to be of concern to the international community.

Comments