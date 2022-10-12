Indian Oscar entry ‘Chhello Show’ child actor dies of cancer

Rahul Koli, the child actor who was part of the movie ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’ passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, actor Rahul Koli lost his battle to Leukaemia (Blood Cancer) on October 2, his family confirmed. He was one of the six child artists in the soon-to-be-released film ‘Chhello Show’ – the official entry of India for the 95th Academy Awards.

In an official statement, Ramu Koli, the father of the deceased actor stated, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast, and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice, and just like that my child was no more.”

“Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals,” he added.

The makers of the film have also announced to launch trust fund in memory of the late child star.

The Gujarati title by Pan Nalin premiered at Tribeca Film Festival last year and is slated to release in theatres across the country on October 14. Inspired by Nalin’s own memories, the film is set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, Gujarat, and follows the story of a nine-year-old who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema in the summer and aspires to become a filmmaker.

‘Chhello Show’ is chosen as the official entry of India for the Academy Awards 2023 over films like Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, recent release ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’, critically-acclaimed ‘The Kashmir Files’ and R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry’.

