Indian plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan after passenger dies

KARACHI: The Indian-bound plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the flight was going to Hyderabad Deccan from Jeddah, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, said CAA spokesperson.

She was identified as Zohra.

Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 6:15pm.

Earlier in October, another Indian-bound flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after health of an onboard passenger deteriorated.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that Indian Airlines flight IX-192 made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.

The flight was going to Amritsar from Dubai when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.