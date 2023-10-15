Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An Indian-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Saturday afternoon after health of an onboard passenger deteriorated, ARY News reported.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that Indian airlines flight IX-192 made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.

The flight was going to Amritsar from Dubai when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

“The pilot of a private airline sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 2:25pm.