30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: An Indian-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Saturday afternoon after health of an onboard passenger deteriorated, ARY News reported.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that Indian airlines flight IX-192 made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.

The flight was going to Amritsar from Dubai when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

“The pilot of a private airline sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 2:25pm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.