Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Indian flight with 138 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Boeing 737 plane with 150 passengers on board was heading to Dubai from New Delhi after it developed a technical fault developed during the journey.

“The pilot of a private airline sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

Meanwhile, all passengers of Boeing 737 plane were shifted to the transit lounge where they have been served refreshments.

Separately, the CAA spokesman said “all flight operations at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, are normal”.

In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi – Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

#SpiceJetStatement: On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi – Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. >> — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 5, 2022

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, it added.

Comments