Indian PM Modi greets Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a post on X, Indian PM Narendra Modi said, “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

Modi further said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented model of society based on equality and always spoke truth.

The Islamic festival of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). Read more: Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated across Pakistan