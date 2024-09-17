Indian PM Modi greets Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.
In a post on X, Indian PM Narendra Modi said, “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”
Modi further said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented model of society based on equality and always spoke truth.
The Islamic festival of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).
The celebration occurs during Rabiul Awwal, the 12th day of the third month in the Islamic calendar.
Muslims are taking out Milad processions across the World including Pakistan. Ulema and Khateeb are highlighting all aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam) stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunna.
Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organized in all small and major cities to highlight life and teachings of the last prophet.