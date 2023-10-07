World Cup 2023: Indian police receive threat e-mail to blow up Modi stadium

Ahead of the much anticipated Pakistan-India clash on Oct 14, Indian police have received an email threatening to blow up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to Indian media reports, the email sent by the terrorist group threatened to blow up prime minister and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where Pakistan and India encounter was scheduled on next Saturday.

The media report said that in the email, the terrorists demanded to pay Rs5 billion and release gangster Ravi Bishnoi. The notorious gangster is currently in jail in Delhi.

“We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium as well if the government fails to pay us ₹ 500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email,” read the email sent to the NIA.

The Mumbai police have revealed that the email originated in Europe and was initially sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2023 kicked off on October 5 with the opener played in Narendra Modi stadium.