Indian Rafale jets were Jammed by Pakistan, confirms Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that Indian Rafale fighter jets were electronically jammed by Pakistan during a recent escalation along the border.

Speaking in ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistani aircraft responded promptly in response to Rafale jets flying in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan jammed Rafale jets that forced them to retreat, he added.

Khawaja Asif added that the possibility of further skirmishes with India cannot be ruled out. He added that had Pakistan not demanded an investigation into the Pahalgam incident, the global community’s stance might have been more aggressive towards Islamabad.

Khawaja Asif also confirmed that Pakistan plans to approach the World Bank within days over India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international agreements.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government took a wide range of measures against Pakistan after 26 people were killed and several others injured in an alleged attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Soon after the incident, India blamed the attack on elements from Pakistan without presenting any evidence.

India also announced suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.

Days after the attack, the Indian government has blocked the social media accounts of Pakistani news channels, politicians and cricketers.