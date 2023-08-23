Indian Spy arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: In a joint operation with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), District City Police apprehended an Indian spy engaged in spying activities targeting various key and sensitive locations in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the City, Arif Aziz, confirmed that Akhil Dev – the Indian spy – and Zahoor Ahmed – the Pakistani Facilitator- have been arrested.

During the search, the police seized two Indian passports, one pistol, 500,000 Irani Riyal, a fake jewelry box, six mobile phones, one tablet, and various documents from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Arif Aziz revealed that Akhil Dev is a trained Indian spy who was doing undercover work with the assistance of Pakistani facilitators.

Further investigations into the arrested suspect are underway, with the possibility of significant revelations during the interrogation process.

Additionally, raids are being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of the suspects.