Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmir youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter in the garb of a cordon and search operation after arresting them when they were travelling in a truck in the Sidhra area of the district.

Indian police dubbed the victims as militants to justify their killing. More details are awaited.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to implement its resolutions over the Kashmir issue and deliver upon its commitment to peace in the region.

Speaking on “International peace and security “Reformed Multilateralism” in the Security Council, the foreign minister said that there was an agenda item left unaddressed by the UNSC, the issue of Kashmir.

“We believe it a multinational agenda, an agenda of this UNSC and if you want to see the success of the multilateral institution or multilateralism and the success of this very Council, surely you can aid in this process; allow the implementation of the resolutions of the UNSC, when it comes to the question of Kashmir, prove the multilateralism can succeed, prove that the UNSC can succeed and deliver peace in the region,” he added.

