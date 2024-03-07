Indian university forgets to conduct exam after issuing date sheet

An Indian university reportedly failed to conduct a scheduled exam despite releasing a date sheet, causing confusion and frustration among students who criticized the administration for its lack of communication.

Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had issued admit cards for the first-semester MSc Computer Science exam, slated for March 5. However, the exam did not take place on the specified date.

Responding to the situation, the university’s Vice-Chancellor launched an investigation and directed authorities to promptly issue a revised schedule after meeting with students who, in a symbolic protest, expressed their grievances while blindfolded.

While ten students were supposed to take the MSc first-semester exams between February 14 and March 13. However, the “Computer Organization and Assembly Language” exam scheduled for March 5 was not conducted.

According to the examinees, when students arrived at the university on Tuesday morning, they were informed that the examination had been canceled, and the university had not even prepared the question papers.

During a meeting with students and the head of the department, VC Rajesh Verma stated, “An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, as the exam controller claimed the exam was postponed. However, the lapse in informing the college and students will be addressed. Actions will be taken against the responsible officers following a probe report.”