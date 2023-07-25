Indian woman Anju marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam

Indian woman Anju, who came from Alwar all the way to Upper Dir in Pakistan, reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju, 35, and Nasrullah, 29. The woman has taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam, he said.

Earlier, Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that She is a divorcee and has children in India.

Earlier, a video statement of Anju had surfaced in which she said that she had no plans to stay in Pakistan.