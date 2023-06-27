Indian YouTuber Devraj Patel, 22, dies in road accident

Young Indian YouTuber, Devraj Patel and his friend passed away on Monday following a road accident in Raipur.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, YouTuber Devraj Patel, 22, and his friend met with an accident when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck near the Labhandih area on the outskirts of the city.

According to the details, the digital creator was on his way to shoot a video when the road accident took place.

“Devraj Patel died after he was hit by a truck. He suffered severe injuries to the head and other body parts. The accident took place in Raipur. The truck driver has been detained. Devraj’s friend was also on the bike, he sustained injuries,” confirmed CSP Manoj Dhruv of Civil Lines to Indian media.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Thousands of his fans in addition to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel turned to social media to offer their condolences to the family of the deceased. “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai,’ is not among us today. The loss of the amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” Baghel wrote on Twitter along with an old video of Patel.

Patel, best known for his viral ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ dialogue in most of his videos, has more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube and 57,000 Instagram followers.

