India’s Delta variant spreading fast in Karachi: health expert

KARACHI: Secretary of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Qaiser Sajjad has warned that a rapid increase of India’s Delta variant in Karachi and Lahore could lead the COVID situation out of control, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said that the Delta variant is spreading at a fast pace in Karachi while Lahore is also reporting COVID-19 cases of this variant. “I beg people to implement coronavirus SOPs especially while going to Eid congregations and cattle markets,” he said.

The PMA official asked people to avoid gatherings at home and outside during Eid ul Adha, saying that it could lead to a manifold increase in the virus cases. “We are currently witnessing a grave situation and the public should ensure standard operating procedures implementation to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases,” he said.

In a report yesterday, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has surged to 23 percent due to the presence of a highly infectious and deadly Indian delta variant in the metropolis.

According to data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs on July 14, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them, constituting a 92pc ratio.

Health experts warned that if the cases continue to increase, the death toll in the country is also likely to get higher.

Last week as many as 65 more cases of the Indian Delta variant of the COVID-19 had been reported in Karachi.