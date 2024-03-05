India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: “Congratulations to Shehbaz on being sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan.”

Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Pakistan’s premier for the second time.

In a post on X, the Russian embassy in Pakistan said Putin “highlighted [the] friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz every success in his important capacity as head of government”.

The President of 🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin congratulated H.E. Mr. Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of 🇵🇰.

Mr. Putin highlighted friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Mr. Sharif every success in his important capacity as Head of Government.@mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/VuCz1yFkye — RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) March 5, 2024

Newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has received messages of congratulations from numerous global leaders including China’s President President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.