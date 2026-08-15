India's Padikkal, Rahul hit half-centuries in Sri Lanka Test

K.L. Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten half-centuries as a steady India reached 197-1 at tea on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

India elected to bat but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) when the opener was run out after a mix-up. However, Rahul and Padikkal put the tourists back in control with an unbroken 150-run stand.

At tea, Padikkal was batting on 84 and Rahul on 77.

Padikkal, playing his third Test after being called in to replace the injured Sai Sudharsan, was the first to reach his half-century off 81 deliveries, surpassing his career-best score of 65.

He last played a Test in November 2024 but looked solid, putting loose balls away to frustrate Sri Lanka’s bowlers.

Rahul reached his half-century off 127 deliveries, his 21st in Test cricket.

Play was held up for 80 minutes after lunch due to rain and the second session was extended to make up for lost time.

This is India’s 600th Test match and the 50th to be played in Galle, the only venue to achieve the milestone in Asia.

Sri Lanka gave off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha his Test debut and recalled wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella after three years.

India have not lost a Test against Sri Lanka since 2015.