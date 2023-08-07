India’s Rohit Sharma aware of Pakistan threat in Asia Cup 2023

India batter Rohit Sharma said beating Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 fixture will be a huge challenge for the side.

Rohit Sharma shared his views on the arch-rivals’ clash on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka on an Indian sports channel. The batter said facing Pakistan – let alone beating them – is always a challenge for India.

“When you play against Pakistan, it’s always challenging, to beat them, and to play against them, we have to do a whole lot,” the right-handed batter said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan could play India thrice in the tournament. The Men in Blue coach Rahul Dravid said it will be “fantastic” if it happens.

“I know we are going to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, so we need to focus on that,” he told the media. “We need to win those games and see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, it’s fantastic. That would mean we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully, Pakistan do too.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan overcame India by five wickets in their last Asia Cup fixture.

