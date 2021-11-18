India’s T20 captain Rohit Sharma hits Mohammad Siraj in now viral video

India’s T20 captain Rohit Sharma hit teammate Mohammad Siraj on the head and its video has gone viral on social media.

The moment took place during the side’s first T20 against New Zealand in Jaipur.

The seven-second clip sees opening batsman KL Rahul and Mohammad Siraj looking to the their left. KL Rahul then suddenly looks at his captain and the pacer beside him before the skipper hits his teammate on the back of his head.

The viral footage has more than 50,000 and thousands of likes. Here is how the social media reacted to it.

this is not a slap its called tapli for friendship some time with gally also in mumbai — murali (@iyer1968) November 18, 2021

He said nz will win — Kangaroo 🦘 (@Hittu_45) November 17, 2021

Rohit,KL same timing 😂 — A.MANIKANTA (@AMANIKANTA13) November 17, 2021

Bhai ne majak me mara thppad — Satyendra Bhai (@Bhai8Satyendra) November 17, 2021

India got off to a winning start in the three-match T20 series with a five-wicket win over the Kiwis with two balls to spare.

Tim Southee’s side scored 164-6 in their 20 overs with opener Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman scoring half-centuries.

In reply, the hosts completed the run chase in 19.4 overs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning 62-run knock while the captain made 48.

It was the first meeting between the two sides since their T20 World Cup fixture, which the Kiwis secured an eight-wicket win.

